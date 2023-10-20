News & Insights

Rio Tinto, YEC Enter Renewables MOU On Wind And Solar Power, Battery Energy Storage Systems

October 20, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto and Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities to collaborate on renewable energy projects on Yindjibarndi country. The initial focus is on exploring the potential development of a solar power generation facility for the supply of energy to Rio Tinto. YEC's initial plans include a Stage 1 target of 750MW of combined wind, solar, and battery storage.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott said, "We recognise we have a large carbon footprint in the Pilbara and are exploring a number of innovative solutions to help address this, including future collaborations with other Traditional Owner groups in the region."

