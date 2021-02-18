Rio Tinto willing to negotiate new Mongolia mine agreement -sources

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L is willing to enter a new agreement with Mongolia to expand its Oyu Tolgoi mine as the government requested, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday, as both parties look to resolve an impasse over the multibillion-dollar project.

Mongolia had sought agreement with Rio to cancel the deal underpinning the mine's underground expansion, saying rising costs and project delays had eroded expected benefits.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 200 7236))

