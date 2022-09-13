Markets
Rio Tinto, Volvo Partner For Low-carbon Materials Supply

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) and Volvo Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a strategic partnership where Rio will supply responsibly sourced low-carbon products and solutions to Volvo Group.

The companies will work together to strengthen the supply of responsibly sourced low-carbon materials such as RenewAl aluminium, aluminium produced using the ELYSIS zero-carbon smelting technology, Aluminium Stewardship Initiative certified aluminium and Copper Mark certified copper, and explore product development opportunities such as the supply of lithium for batteries.

Rio Tinto noted that the companies will work towards decarbonising Rio Tinto's operations through piloting Volvo Group's sustainable autonomous hauling solutions.

