Rio Tinto Updates on Voting Rights and Share Capital

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital update as of September 30, 2024, with 1,252,718,679 voting rights available from its ordinary shares. This disclosure is part of the company’s transparency obligations, allowing shareholders to assess their stake and notification requirements.

For further insights into AU:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.