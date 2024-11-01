News & Insights

Rio Tinto Updates on Voting Rights and Share Capital

November 01, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital update as of September 30, 2024, with 1,252,718,679 voting rights available from its ordinary shares. This disclosure is part of the company’s transparency obligations, allowing shareholders to assess their stake and notification requirements.

