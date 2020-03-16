Rio Tinto Updates On Oyu Tolgoi Project Amid COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF), in its update on Oyu Tolgoi Project, said Monday it is working along with the Mongolian Government to ensure that the project is operating in accordance with the restrictions the Government authorities have put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Group also said the first priority would be the health and safety of all of its employees, contractors and the wider community and also to contain the spread of the disease.

The Group noted that the work on the underground project continues with restricted access and with the presence of specialist service providers at the site.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.