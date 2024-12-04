Rio Tinto Unveils Major Lithium Project Plans

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has announced its initial Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Rincon Project in Argentina, revealing a significant lithium brine deposit. The project is set to produce 53 kilotonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually over 40 years, with plans to increase capacity to 60 kilotonnes. This positions Rincon as a key asset in the lithium market, underlining Rio Tinto’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the green energy sector.

