Rio Tinto under 'immense pressure' to continue with US Resolution project given copper reserves

MELBOURNE, May 4 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX is getting 'immense pressure' to continue with its Resolution copper project in the United States, given the copper it holds accounts for a quarter of all U.S. reserves, its chair Dominic Barton said on Thursday.

Copper is vital for the transition to green energy but the project in Arizona is opposed by all of the state's tribal councils, including the San Carlos Apache.

"We are getting immense pressure to proceed because of the copper reserves that are there," Barton told shareholders at Rio Tinto's Australian shareholders meeting without specifying who the pressure was coming from.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

