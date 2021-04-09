Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill ink funding deal for Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi mine expansion

Adds details of updated financing deal, background on the mine

April 9 (Reuters) - Mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it has reached a binding agreement with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO to update funding plans for the underground expansion of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia.

Under the agreement, Rio and Turquoise Hill, which is majority-owned by the miner, will restructure debt payments of up to $1.4 billion with lenders and look to raise up to $500 million in supplemental debt under existing financing arrangements. (https://bit.ly/3uCfg96)

Rio Tinto will back potential shortfalls from the debt re-profiling as well as new debt up to $750 million through a co-lending facility.

The Oyu Tolgoi mine expansion has seen costs balloon to $6.75 billion, about $1.4 billion higher than Rio's estimate in 2016 and has led to friction over funding between the global miner and Turquoise Hill.

The new funding plan tackles the remaining estimated funding requirement of about $2.3 billion, Rio said.

Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest-known copper and gold deposits, is 34% owned by the Mongolian government with the rest held by Turquoise Hill.

The Mongolian government has also sought to cancel the deal underpinning the mine's underground expansion, saying rising costs and project delays had eroded their expected benefits.

