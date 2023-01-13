Rio Tinto trials renewable diesel at U.S. operations

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L said on Friday it is conducting trials at its Kennecott copper operations in Salt Lake City, Utah, to determine the suitability of renewable diesel for open pit haulage.

The global miner said the trials come after it completed a renewable diesel trial at its Borax mine in California as it seeks to swap conventional diesel for renewable fuel in haul trucks at its operations in the United States.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

