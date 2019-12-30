Rio Tinto to restart operations at South African unit in 2020

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Monday full operations at its South African unit Richard Bay Minerals will resume in early January after cutting back because of security concerns for its workers.

Rio said regular production will be reached in early 2020, and that it was contacting customers who were earlier told about a force majeure of supply.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

