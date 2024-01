Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L said on Wednesday it would buy all electricity from European Energy Australia's Upper Calliope Solar Farm, in a bid to provide renewable power to the global miner's operations in Gladstone.

