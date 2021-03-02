Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto To Pay 50% Of Primary Tax Up-front - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Australian Taxation Office has issued Rio Tinto Limited with amended assessments of US$279.8 million primary tax and US$36.7 million of interest. It is in addition to the more than US$6.4 billion of Australian income tax paid during the relevant period.

The assessments relate to the denial of interest deductions on an isolated borrowing used to pay an intragroup dividend in 2015. This borrowing was repaid in 2018.

The company said it is confident of its position and will dispute the assessments. It will pay 50% of the primary tax up-front as part of the objections process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More