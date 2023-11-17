News & Insights

World Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto to pay $28 mln fine in US SEC settlement

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

November 17, 2023 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX agreed to pay a $28 million civil fine to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit that had accused the Anglo-Australian mining company of fraud in its handling of a failed investment in a Mozambique coal project.

The SEC also settled related claims against former Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese, who would pay a $50,000 civil fine.

Neither Rio Tinto nor Albanese admitted liability in agreeing to settle, according to papers filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The settlements require a judge's approval.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.