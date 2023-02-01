Rio Tinto to investigate incident around missing radioactive capsule

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Wednesday it will investigate how a radioactive capsule used to measure iron ore feed at its mine in the Pilbara region was lost in the vast Outback, after authorities located it in a week-long search.

