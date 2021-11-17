Markets
Rio Tinto To Invest US$87 Mln To Increase Low-carbon AP60 Aluminium Production In Canada

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it will invest US$87 million to increase its low-carbon aluminium production in Canada with 16 new smelting cells at its AP60 smelter, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

The company noted that the investment will increase production at the smelter by around 45 percent, or 26,500 metric tonnes of primary aluminium per year, to a capacity of 86,500 metric tonnes and provide a secure future for about 100 employees who work at the facility.

The new pots will be built in the existing building of the Complexe Jonquière's AP60 technology centre, which currently has 38 pots. Work will begin in the spring of 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. At the same time, Rio Tinto will study the potential to add more AP60 cells at the site.

