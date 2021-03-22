RIO

Rio Tinto to form advisory group to navigate indigenous cultural issues in Australia

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to form a new indigenous advisory group, including at a board level, to help better understand indigenous culture and issues in Australia.

March 23 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Tuesday it plans to form a new indigenous advisory group, including at a board level, to help better understand indigenous culture and issues in Australia.

Along with the establishment of the Indigenous Advisory Group (IAG), the company also said it would start work to review and redefine what the best practice was for management of cultural heritage sites in the mining industry.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More