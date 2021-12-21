Rio Tinto to buy Argentinian lithium project for $825 mln

World Markets
Rio Tinto Plc said on Tuesday it would buy the Rincon lithium project in Argentina for $825 million as the global miner builds its battery materials business.

Rio said Rincon, a large undeveloped lithium brine project located in the heart of the lithium triangle in the Salta Province of Argentina, is being bought from Rincon Mining, which is owned by funds managed by the private equity group Sentient Equity Partners.

