Rio Tinto Teams Up With Global Venture Studio To Drive Mining Technology Innovation

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) has partnered with a leading global venture studio and start-up investor to advance breakthrough technologies in the mining industry.

The partnership with Founders Factory includes a A$14.4 million investment in global pre-seed and seed stage start-ups over three years, focusing on safe mine operations, decarbonization, exploration processing, and automation.

Each start-up will benefit from cash investment and participation in a four-month accelerator program to facilitate product development and commercialization.

In addition, the Western Australian Government joins forces with Founders Factory to invest in nature-tech start-ups, contributing to nature preservation and biodiversity conservation. The partnerships will establish the first Australian hub of Founders Factory in Perth, Western Australia, enhancing the state's innovation landscape alongside its existing hubs in various global cities.

Founders Factory successfully operates in London, Johannesburg, Milan, Berlin, Bratislava, New York and Singapore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.