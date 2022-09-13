Rio Tinto teams up with China Baowu to develop Western Range iron ore project

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX on Wednesday said it would team up with state-owned China Baowu Steel Group Co to develop an iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Rio Tinto will invest $1.3 billion for the development of the Western Range project.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

