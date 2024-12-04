News & Insights

Rio Tinto Targets Growth with Strategic Investments

December 04, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto is set to strengthen its portfolio through strategic investments in energy transition materials, aiming for a decade of profitable growth. The company plans to enhance production capabilities across its iron ore, copper, and lithium sectors, while committing to substantial decarbonisation efforts. With these initiatives, Rio Tinto anticipates sustained growth and attractive shareholder returns.

