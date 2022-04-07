Commodities
RIO

Rio Tinto takes sole governance of partly Russian-owned refiner Queensland Alumina

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Rio Tinto Ltd said on Friday it had taken on sole governance of refiner Queensland Alumina Limited, partly owned by Russian aluminum producer Rusal, as a result of the Australian government's sanctions.

April 8 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it had taken on sole governance of refiner Queensland Alumina Limited, partly owned by Russian aluminum producer Rusal RUAL.MM, as a result of the Australian government's sanctions.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular