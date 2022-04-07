Rio Tinto takes sole governance of partly Russian-owned refiner Queensland Alumina

April 8 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it had taken on sole governance of refiner Queensland Alumina Limited, partly owned by Russian aluminum producer Rusal RUAL.MM, as a result of the Australian government's sanctions.

