Rio Tinto takes full control of partly Russian-owned refiner Queensland Alumina

Adds background, quote

April 8 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it had taken sole charge of operations and production at refiner Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), partly owned by Russian aluminum producer Rusal RUAL.MM, following government sanctions.

The Australian government last month imposed a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia, as part of its sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The country in March also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire and former president of Rusal, Oleg Deripaska, who holds stake in QAL.

"Rio Tinto has taken on 100% of the capacity and governance of Queensland Alumina Limited until further notice," a spokesperson for the Anglo-Australian mining giant said.

Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum producer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

QAL is an alumina refinery joint-venture located in Gladstone, Queensland. Rio owns 80% of the refinery, while Rusal owns the rest.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.