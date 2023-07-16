Rio Tinto takes 15% stake in graphite, rutile developer Sovereign Metals

Adds further details on Rio Tinto in paragraphs 2,

MELBOURNE, July 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Sovereign Metals SVM.AX said on Monday global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L agreed to buy a 15% stake in the company and work closely with it to develop a rutile and graphite project in Malawi.

For Rio Tinto, the A$40.4 million ($27.61 million) investment marks its first public step into graphite in a push to build its exposure to battery minerals.

Sovereign will use the funds to advance a definitive feasibility study for its Kasiya project, where it aims to produce graphite for lithium-ion batteries and rutile for the pigment and titanium metal industries.

Rutile is a mineral made up of titanium dioxide.

The companies signed a deal to work together on technical and marketing aspects for a graphite product from the project, with a focus on supplying purified graphite for the lithium-ion battery anode market.

Rio already produces titanium dioxide from rutile at its operations in Madagascar, South Africa and Quebec. Titanium is used in solar panels, paint and aircraft because of its ability to withstand temperature extremes.

Rio Tinto will subscribe for 83.1 million shares in Sovereign at a price of A$0.486 per share, a 1.8% discount to Sovereign's last closing price.

Sovereign has also issued Rio with options to increase its stake within 12 months to 19.99%, the threshold for making a full takeover offer under Australian rules.

Sovereign Metals' shares jumped as much as 23% after the announcement and last traded up 11% at A$0.55 cents in a flat broader market .AXJO.

Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Rio Tinto's shares were down 0.2%.

($1 = 1.4635 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonali Paul)

