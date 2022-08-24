US Markets
Rio Tinto sweetens offer for Turquoise Hill Resources

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Miner Rio Tinto RIO.L raised its offer to buy about 49% of Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO it does not already own to $3.1 billion on Wednesday and said minority shareholders will receive C$40 ($31) per share.

($1 = 1.3011 Canadian dollars)

