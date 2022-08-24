Rio Tinto sweetens buyout offer for Turquoise Hill Resources

Adds detail, background

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Miner Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX on Wednesday raised its offer to buy about 49% of Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO it does not already own to $3.1 billion.

Rio Tinto also said miner Turquoise's minority shareholders will receive C$40 ($31) per share.

Turquoise last week rejected an offer by Rio Tinto for $2.7 billion, saying the majority shareholder's proposal did not reflect the Canadian company's full and fair value.

"Rio Tinto believes this offer not only provides full and fair value for Turquoise Hill shareholders, but is in the best interests of all stakeholders as we work to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said on Wednesday.

Turquoise Hill is a single-asset company holding 66% of Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest known copper and gold deposits, 550 km (342 miles) south of Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar.

Rio Tinto and the Mongolian government, which owns the remaining 34% of Oyu Tolgoi, earlier this year ended a long-running dispute over a near $7-billion expansion of the mine.

Wednesday's improved proposal has the same conditions as its initial proposal, Rio Tinto said, and is not subject to any financing condition or due diligence.

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Kirsten Donovan)

