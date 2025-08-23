Rio Tinto Suspends SimFer Mine Activities Following Contractor's Death In Guinea

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto PLC (RIO1.DE, RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced that an employee of a contracting company tragically died following an incident at the SimFer mine site in Nzérékoré, Guinea, on Friday, 22 August. All activity at the site has been suspended, and support is being provided to colleagues affected by the event.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragic event as well as the wider community. We will offer all the support we can at this very difficult time and a thorough investigation will take place together with the relevant authorities to establish the causes of this tragic incident."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.