Rio Tinto Stock Forms Part of China Contagion

Rio Tinto (RIO) is the world's second-largest diversified metals and diamond miner.

I am neutral on the stock. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

The China Effect

Due to its robust manufacturing presence, China is thought of as the centerpiece of the commodity cycle, especially concerning industrial metals. It's thus needless to say that Rio Tinto's financial performance and the stock price correlates to the Chinese macroeconomic climate.

Earlier this year, the Chinese government set out a string of rules on corporate leverage to de-risk the country's private markets amid a concerning debt build-up. Consequently, a variety of asset-heavy businesses and real estate developers, in particular, have struggled to meet their new equity thresholds, which has resulted in flash sales of much of their assets.

The result of recent events is an anticipation of lower real GDP growth, including lower output in the automotive and real estate sectors, which are driving forces behind Rio Tinto's metals demand.

Furthermore, the demand for luxury items in China has surged over the past decade. Rio Tinto will undoubtedly feel the effects on its diamond off-takes should Chinese real GDP contract.

Long-Term Prospects

Looking past the China situation, Rio Tinto is placed ideally to facilitate the renewable energy era. The company is rich in chrome and uranium, which could be beneficiaries of growth in EV production and the popularity of nuclear energy as a household power source.

Finally, Rio Tinto announced it's exploring a $2.4-billion lithium mine in Serbia to add more diversity to its revenue mix.

The materials being produced by Rio Tinto cover most renewable energy bases. The renewable energy transition is a global phenomenon that will stimulate demand whether China slows down or not.

Lucrative Dividends & Balance Sheet

Rio Tinto releases its financial results twice per year. In its half-year results for 2021, the company announced a $9-billion dividend package, driving up its dividend per share to $3.76 from its previous $1.55, with an additional special dividend of $1.85 per share.

Rio Tinto has the capacity to pay its increased dividends and invest in new projects with relative ease as its working capital has grown by 138% year-over-year. In addition, the mining firm has an astronomical interest coverage ratio of 58.5, meaning it can access additional debt to expand operations without becoming a solvency risk.

Year-over-year CapEx growth of 18% conveys that multiple reinvestments have been made over the past year, suggesting that we could expect more substantial top-line revenue in the forthcoming financial reporting periods.

Wall Street's Take

Wall Street thinks the stock is undervalued, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average Rio Tinto price target of $72.87 suggests 18.2% upside potential.

There have been two Buy ratings, and two Hold ratings assigned to the stock over the past three months.

Concluding Thoughts

Rio Tinto would usually be a promising stock at this stage. However, tensions in China could become a dragged on process with more severe ramifications than most think.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.