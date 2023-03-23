RIO

Rio Tinto staff's personal data may have been hacked - AFR

March 23, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

March 23 (Reuters) - Personal data of Rio Tinto Ltd's RIO.AX former and current Australian employees may have been stolen by a cybercriminal group, local media outlet Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Thursday, citing a staff memo.

Payroll information like payslips for a small number of staff had possibly, but not certainly, been seized by the group, according to the report.

"Investigations now indicate a possibility that Rio Tinto data may be impacted," Rio said in the note to its staff, according to AFR.

Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

