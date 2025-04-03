Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Spends More Than A$17.7 Bln With Australian Businesses In 2024, Up 9.9% From Last Year

April 03, 2025 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it strengthened its spend with Australian businesses to more than A$17.7 billion in 2024. This is an increase of 9.9% from the previous year and was spent with more than 6,000 suppliers across the country.

As part of the spend, more than A$926 million was spent with 182 Indigenous businesses across Australia - an increase of about 27% since 2023. Of this, A$671 million was spent with Traditional Owner businesses that the company has land use agreements with, contributing directly to the economic strength of the communities where the company operates.

Spending with local suppliers across Australia also increased by 14.8%, reaching A$1.3 billion.

In 2024, the company expanded its spend with Australian Indigenous businesses by 27.5% to A$926 million and with local businesses across Australia by 14.8% to A$1.38 billion, Rio Tinto said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.