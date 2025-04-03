Rio Tinto Spends More Than A$17.7 Bln With Australian Businesses In 2024, Up 9.9% From Last Year

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it strengthened its spend with Australian businesses to more than A$17.7 billion in 2024. This is an increase of 9.9% from the previous year and was spent with more than 6,000 suppliers across the country.

As part of the spend, more than A$926 million was spent with 182 Indigenous businesses across Australia - an increase of about 27% since 2023. Of this, A$671 million was spent with Traditional Owner businesses that the company has land use agreements with, contributing directly to the economic strength of the communities where the company operates.

Spending with local suppliers across Australia also increased by 14.8%, reaching A$1.3 billion.

