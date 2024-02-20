Rio Tinto signs renewable power purchase deal with Windlab's wind project

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX has signed a renewable power purchase agreement with specialist renewable energy firm Windlab to buy a majority of electricity from its planned 1.4 giga-watt wind energy project to be built in Queensland, the miner said on Wednesday.

