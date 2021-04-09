US Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto signs binding agreement with Turquoise Hill for Oyu Tolgoi financing

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

April 9 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Friday it has reached a binding agreement with Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO to update funding plans for the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia. (https://bit.ly/3uCfg96)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

