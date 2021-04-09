Rio Tinto signs binding agreement with Turquoise Hill for Oyu Tolgoi financing

April 9 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Friday it has reached a binding agreement with Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO to update funding plans for the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia. (https://bit.ly/3uCfg96)

