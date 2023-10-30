News & Insights

Rio Tinto Signs 5-year Supply Agreement With Prysmian For Low-carbon Aluminium

October 30, 2023

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) Monday announced a five-year supply agreement with cable solution provider Prysmian. The target of the agreement is to build a more sustainable North American supply chain for materials to expand power grids.

The companies will work together for low-carbon aluminium made with renewable hydropower from Rio Tinto's Canadian operations and will support Prysmian's decarbonization drive.

Further, a joint development agreement will help leverage their technologies, R&D capabilities, and technical expertise.

