Rio Tinto Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.31, changing hands as low as $72.18 per share. Rio Tinto plc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $59.58 per share, with $95.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.66.

