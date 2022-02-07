Rio Tinto Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.43, changing hands as high as $75.87 per share. Rio Tinto plc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $59.58 per share, with $95.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.66.

