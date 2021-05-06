Rio Tinto shareholders vote in favour of remuneration policy at AGM

May 6 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said shareholders voted in favour of a remuneration policy that sets out incentives for executive pay, at its annual general meeting in Australia on Thursday.

The vote comes amid public outcry and executive shake-up following the destruction of ancient rock shelters by the miner at Juukan Gorge last year.

