Rio Tinto shareholders vote in favour of remuneration policy at AGM

Rio Tinto said shareholders voted in favour of a remuneration policy that sets out incentives for executive pay, at its annual general meeting in Australia on Thursday.

The vote comes amid public outcry and executive shake-up following the destruction of ancient rock shelters by the miner at Juukan Gorge last year.

