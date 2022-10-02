Rio Tinto seeks to oust chairman of Australian uranium unit

By Tejaswi Marthi

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Monday called for the resignation of Peter Mansell, the chairman of Energy Resources Of Australia ERA.AX, to address the material cost and schedule overruns of the critical Ranger uranium mine in Australia's Northern Territory.

ERA, Rio Tinto's majority owned unit, has been looking to raise funds to help cover the estimated A$1.6 billion to A$2.2 billion cost of rehabilitating the mine through a share sale. But Rio Tinto is seeking assurance that the money raised will only be used for rehabilitation and not potential future mine development for profits.

The fight escalated last week when an independent expert report done for ERA, in which Rio owns 86.3% stake, suggested that indigenous groups may ease their opposition to further mining in the area.

"Our utmost priority and commitment is to the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area in a way that is consistent with the wishes of the Mirarr People," saidKellie Parker, Rio Tinto chief executive Australia.

"However, given our recent dealings with the Independent Board Committee and last week’s release of the Grant Thornton valuation report, we do not believe that can be achieved without renewal within ERA’s board," she said.

ERA was the target of some of the biggest environmental protests across Australia in 1998, including an eight-month blockade and 500 arrests, after the local indigenous Mirarr people opposed its planned development of the nearby Jabiluka concession on the fringe of the Kakadu rainforest.

($1 = 1.5605 Australian dollars)

