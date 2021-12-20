Rio Tinto Seeks EOI From WA Manufacturers To Build Iron Ore Rail Cars For Pilbara Operations

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) late Sunday said it has called for Expressions of Interest or EOI from Western Australian manufacturers to build 100 rail cars for its Pilbara iron ore mining operations.

The EOI callout follows Rio Tinto's announcement in September about its plans to look for opportunities for Western Australian suppliers to help grow the local rail car manufacturing industry and support local jobs.

The company said it will initially purchase 50 rail cars from the successful supplier, followed by an ongoing commitment of 10 rail cars a year for the next five years.

The EOI supports the vision of the WA Government's iron ore rail car action group, which was formed to develop Western Australia's manufacturing capability and which Rio Tinto is a member.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott said, "We're pleased to offer this opportunity to local businesses to support local jobs and the Western Australian economy. As the local manufacturing industry grows, we will continue to look at ways to engage local businesses to be part of our supply chain."

