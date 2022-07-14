Rio Tinto second-quarter iron ore shipments rise about 5%

July 15 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L on Friday reported a 4.7% jump in second-quarter iron ore shipments as deliveries from its key Gudai-Darri project in the Pilbara region offset adverse weather conditions and labour shortage issues.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 79.9 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months to June 30, compared with 76.3 mt a year earlier. It narrowly missed an RBC estimate of 80.2 mt and a UBS estimate of 80 mt.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.