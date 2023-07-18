News & Insights

Rio Tinto second-quarter iron ore shipments fall 1%

July 18, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal and Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX posted a 1% drop in second-quarter iron ore shipments on Wednesday as a train derailment in June offset continued production ramp up at its Gudai-Darri mine.

The world's biggest iron ore miner shipped 79.1 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making ingredient from its Pilbara operations in the three months ended June 30, compared with 79.9 Mt a year earlier.

