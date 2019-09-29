US Markets

Rio Tinto scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ

Rebekah Mathew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto PLC has cancelled plans for the sale or floatation of its Canadian iron ore business, following unsuccessful attempts to find buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Rio Tinto, which owns 59% stake in Iron Ore Co of Canada, was unable to settle on a suitable price with potential buyers, the report said.

Several global mining companies including Rio have been selling off a string of assets in recent years to decrease their debt load and focus on operations that are more profitable.

Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

