Rio Tinto says to end all commercial relationships with Russian businesses

March 10 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX on Thursday became the latest corporation to cut ties with Moscow saying it was ending all commercial relations with Russian businesses.

"Rio Tinto is in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business," a Rio spokesman said in a message sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

