Rio Tinto says landslip at part of U.S. Bingham Canyon copper mine

MELBOURNE, June 2 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Wednesday there was a landslip at the southeast corner of its U.S. Bingham Canyon copper mine in Utah on May 31.

"We continue to monitor the situation and will resume work in the area when it is safe to do so. Other parts of the mine and the Rio Tinto Kennecott operation continue to run as normal," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.