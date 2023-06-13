Rio Tinto Says Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Aluminium To Step Down

(RTTNews) - London-based mining company Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L, RTPPF.PK, RTNTF.PK), announced on Monday that Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Aluminium has decided to leave the company in December to accept a new position.

The company is on the look-out for a replacement. In the interim, Ivan Vella will continue to lead Aluminium, the company said in a statement.

On Friday, shares of Rio Tinto, closed at 5068 pence down 1.11% or 57 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

