Rio Tinto says caves blast was worth $135 mln in high grade iron ore

MELBOURNE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX was able to reach high grade iron ore worth about $135 million with the blasting of two sacred caves in Western Australia, the miner's chief executive told a senate enquiry on Friday.

The company had four options for its mine plan and chose the most valuable one.

"The difference between option 4 and the other three options was in the vicinity of 8 million tonnes of high grade iron ore. The economic value at the time of the decision ... was around $135 million of net present value," Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

