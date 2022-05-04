Commodities
RIO

Rio Tinto says any sanctions on Rusal would disrupt aluminium market

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Rio Tinto said on Thursday any sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine would significantly disrupt the aluminium market and drive prices up.

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L said on Thursday any sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine would significantly disrupt the aluminium market and drive prices up.

"If Rusal was to be sanctioned that would certainly cause pretty significant disruption in the aluminium market, because Rusal is a very big exporter of aluminium, particularly to Europe," Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson told shareholders at the group's annual meeting in Australia.

"I actually think the impact on Rio Tinto would probably be positive, in the sense that the aluminium price would likely go up."

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular