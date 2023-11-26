RIO Tinto (RTNTF) Price Target Increased by 8.59% to 82.65

The average one-year price target for RIO Tinto (OTC:RTNTF) has been revised to 82.65 / share. This is an increase of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 76.12 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.38 to a high of 108.33 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 83.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in RIO Tinto. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTNTF is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 35,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,965K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,943K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 5.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,042K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 3.71% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,186K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 4.05% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 988K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

