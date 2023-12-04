Rio Tinto (RIO) Teams With Giampaolo for Aluminum Recycling

Rio Tinto RIO has acquired a 50% equity stake in Giampaolo Group’s Matalco business for $700 million. The joint venture will expand Rio Tinto’s aluminum business in the United States and help the company capitalize on the growing global appetite for recycled aluminum.



Toronto, Ontario-based Giampaolo Group is one of the largest fully-integrated metal management organizations in North America. It has extensive expertise in scrap metal recycling, aluminum re-melting, electronic recycling & reuse, and steel and aluminum coil processing, blanking and distribution.



Brampton, Ontario-based Matalco is a leading producer of aluminum billet and slab, manufactured mainly from scrap aluminum. It uses a world-class re-melting technology and caters to rolling, extrusion and forging industries. Matalco has six remelting and casting facilities spread across North America and one in Canada. These facilities can produce approximately 900,000 tons of recycled aluminum per year.



Matalco currently produces a variety of 3000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 billet and slab and offers both direct and tolled products. Over the last five years, Matalco has more than doubled its production capacity and is now considered as a forerunner in the industry. It operates an extensive logistics network to service its customers. Matalco’s primary focus is to supply upstream producers of extruded, forged and rolled products while relying on Triple M Metal (another division of Giampaolo Group) to supply recyclable raw materials to provide a truly closed-loop solution to its customers.



By marketing Matalco products, Rio Tinto will be able to offer its customers a full collection of aluminum products, including low-carbon primary aluminum made with hydropower and a diverse portfolio of recycled aluminum solutions. Rio Tinto and Giampaolo Group will also look for avenues to grow the Matalco business and expand output. By expanding recycled production and providing closed-loop recycling solutions, this partnership will help customers minimize their carbon footprint.



Rio Tinto is a prominent player in the global aluminum industry and possesses a comprehensive, vertically integrated operation that encompasses bauxite mines, alumina refineries and smelters. The aluminum produced by Rio Tinto has been certified as adhering to responsible production norms.



This investment in the Matalco joint venture secures Rio Tinto a leading position in the promising North American recycled aluminum market. Demand for recycled aluminum is expected to grow more than 70% over the 2022-2032 timeframe bolstered by demand in the transportation, construction and packaging sectors.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Rio Tinto have gained 2.4% against the industry’s 4.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Rio Tinto currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP and The Andersons Inc. ANDE. AXTA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and USAP and ANDE each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 23% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 16% in a year.



Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAP’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. USAP’s shares gained 136.2% in the last year.



The consensus estimate for ANDE's current-year earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 60 days. Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average. ANDE shares have rallied around 35.5% in a year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.