Rio Tinto (RIO) Renews Agreement for QMM Mine in Madagascar

Price PerformanceIn the past year, shares of Rio Tinto have gained 4.3% against the industry’s 3.3% decline.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to ConsiderRio Tinto currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and L.B. Foster Company FSTR. HWKN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and PPG and FSTR carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Hawkins has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.40 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 38% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 35.7% in the last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $7.47, indicating growth of 23.5% from the prior-year actual. Earnings estimates have moved 3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.3%. PPG’s shares have gained 9.7% in the past year. L.B. Foster has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 134.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. FSTR’s shares have gained 30.2% in the last year.
