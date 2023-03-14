Rio Tinto (RIO) Begins Underground Production at Oyu Tolgoi

Rio Tinto plc RIO announced that it has started underground production from the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in the Gobi Desert. This marks a significant step toward ramping up Oyu Tolgoi to become one of the world’s leading copper suppliers.



Rio Tinto received a 66% direct interest in the world-class Oyu Tolgoi mine following the completion of its acquisition of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd for approximately $3.1 billion in December 2022. The remaining 34% stake in the Oyu Tolgoi project is held by the government of Mongolia.



Since January 2023, RIO has been working directly with the government of Mongolia to expedite the Oyu Tolgoi project. So far, 30 draw bells have been blasted and the ore is currently being processed from Panel Zero in Hugo North Lift 1.



Developing the underground mine calls for an investment of more than $7 billion. Production will ramp up over the coming years and Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce around 500,000 tons of copper annually from 2028 to 2036 from the open pit and underground. This will likely help produce around 6 million electric vehicles in a year.



By 2030, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to become the fourth-largest copper mine in the world, operating in the first quartile of the copper equivalent cost curve. This project will aid Rio Tinto in capitalizing on the growing demand for copper. Copper prices have been impacted in 2022 by heightened concerns over a global economic slowdown and the resurgent COVID restrictions in China, which is the top consumer of the metal. However, prices are regaining ground lately fueled by worries about low supply from South America amid expectations of a pickup in industrial demand in China.



The long-term outlook for copper remains positive as copper demand is expected to grow, driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy and infrastructure investments. However, grade decline, rising input costs, water constraints and scarcity of high-quality developmental opportunities continue to disrupt the industry's supply. This demand-supply imbalance will support copper prices in the future.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of Rio Tinto have fallen 14% compared with the industry’s 17.1% decline.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Rio Tinto currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD, Olympic Steel Inc. ZEUS and Nucor Corporation NUE.



Steel Dynamics currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. STLD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 11.3% on average. STLD has rallied around 23.2% in a year.



Olympic Steel currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ZEUS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 26.2% on average. ZEUS has rallied around 51.7% in a year.



Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. NUE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.7% on average. NUE has rallied around 20.5% in a year.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.