Rio Tinto Reveals Maiden Resource At Winu And New Discovery In Western Australia

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto has disclosed the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at the 100% owned Winu copper-gold project. It has revealed the discovery of a new zone of gold dominant mineralisation about 2 km east of the Winu deposit in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. The company targets first production from Winu in 2023.

The company said that the inferred Mineral Resource, reported at a 0.2% copper equivalent cutoff, is 503 million tonne at 0.45% copper equivalent or CuEq. This includes a higher grade component of 188Mt at 0.68% CuEq at a cutoff grade of 0.45% CuEq.

According to the company, study work to date suggested the copper mineralisation supports the development of a relatively shallow open-pit mine, combined with industry-standard processing technology that is used at other Rio Tinto sites. Drilling continues to refine the overall geometry of the system and controls.

The deposit remains open at depth as well as to the north and southeast Figures 1 to 4. The Winu project team continues to work with local Nyangumarta and Martu Traditional Owners and regulators to progress the agreements and approvals required for any future development.

